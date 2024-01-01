CREEM is risen
In 1969, CREEM was born in Detroit as a raw, unfiltered music rag. Now we’re back to reclaim our mantle as America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine.
FAQ
In 1969, CREEM was launched in Detroit as a raw, unfiltered, unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll magazine, and ushered in a new era of raucous, participatory journalism.
For two decades, the mag broke barriers, rattled cages, and connected people to music in a way that has never been replicated.
After a 33-year hiatus, CREEM has once again risen from the ashes to move the focus of music journalism back where it belongs — on the fans. As much as we love musicians, we don’t care for the corporate music machine. We don’t work for the industry, we work for you. And when was the last time you had any fun reading about music?
Today’s CREEM is a small independent operation, led by JJ Kramer (son of Barry Kramer, the magazine’s original founder and publisher) along a handful of editors, contributors, and support staff working from all over the country.
Yes and no.
This isn’t the CREEM your hesher uncle got at the grocery store for $1.99 in 1977. Today’s magazine is bigger and it looks a lot nicer. It has over 128 pages and contains fewer junk ads. It’s also subject to over three decades of inflation and rising printing costs.
But our commitment to raw, unfiltered, unapologetic music journalism remains the same. And we still think the Stooges rule.
CREEM is not available on newsstands or in stores. It is an independent, limited-edition publication and we print in small batches based on our subscriber numbers. We don’t always have leftovers, so the only way to guarantee a copy is with a subscription.
Our next edition—coming in March—is the inaugural No NY, No LA issue. An entire issue without a band or byline from those podunk towns. And it rules.
We hear this a lot: “CREEM is expensive.” Well, so are airplanes and we’re pretty sure that music has saved more lives than Delta.
Inflation is real, but so is the quality and collectibility of our magazine. Real writers, great photographers, premium paper, shipping--it all adds up. Our small team packs 50,000+ words into 128+ pages of each issue. It’s hard. It’s time consuming. It’s costly. And it’s totally worth it.
If you think good music died in the 70s, this may not be the magazine for you.
We believe that rock ‘n’ roll is alive and well, and it deserves better coverage. This isn’t a lazy nostalgia play. Sure, you’ll see some familiar faces, but we’re also here to champion new discoveries and everything in between.
If your music taste goes beyond 1985, every issue contains recommendations and reviews on new bands and records we think are worth a listen.
If your music taste doesn’t go beyond 1985 and you're just fine with that, every issue contains features on rock history and the giants of the genre. (Plus, every subscription comes with access to our archive where you can relive the days when CREEM put Led Zeppelin on the cover exactly one zillion glorious times.)
Good music never went away. It just got harder to find. CREEM makes it easier.