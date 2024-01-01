In 1969, CREEM was launched in Detroit as a raw, unfiltered, unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll magazine, and ushered in a new era of raucous, participatory journalism.

For two decades, the mag broke barriers, rattled cages, and connected people to music in a way that has never been replicated.

After a 33-year hiatus, CREEM has once again risen from the ashes to move the focus of music journalism back where it belongs — on the fans. As much as we love musicians, we don’t care for the corporate music machine. We don’t work for the industry, we work for you. And when was the last time you had any fun reading about music?

Today’s CREEM is a small independent operation, led by JJ Kramer (son of Barry Kramer, the magazine’s original founder and publisher) along a handful of editors, contributors, and support staff working from all over the country.