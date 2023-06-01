We hear this a lot: “CREEM is expensive.” Well, so are airplanes and we’re pretty sure that rock has saved more lives than Delta. But how exactly does a magazine end up with a $30 cover price? We broke it down for you.

Our small-but-mighty team of editors and contributors work tirelessly to deliver a magazine that we can all be proud of—we pack over 50,000 words into 128+ pages. It’s hard. It’s time consuming. It’s expensive. And it’s totally worth it.