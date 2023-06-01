YEAH, IT’S EXPENSIVE
We hear this a lot: “CREEM is expensive.” Well, so are airplanes and we’re pretty sure that rock has saved more lives than Delta. But how exactly does a magazine end up with a $30 cover price? We broke it down for you.
Our small-but-mighty team of editors and contributors work tirelessly to deliver a magazine that we can all be proud of—we pack over 50,000 words into 128+ pages. It’s hard. It’s time consuming. It’s expensive. And it’s totally worth it.
THE VALUE OF CREEM
Oversized
At 10” x 14”, we’re nice enough for your coffee table, but happiest on the back of your toilet.
128+ pages
The most fun you’ll have reading about music since, well, the last time we wrote about music.
Limited
The mag is not available on newsstands. Get it here, or not at all. Subscribe to collect every issue.
JOIN NOW
- Quarterly issues
(save over $40!)
- Digital archive access
- 15% off CREEM shop + events
Fan Club
- Annual gift at $60 value
- Quarterly issues with collectible exclusives (save over $50!)
- Digital archive access
- 20% off shop + events
DON’T LIKE PRINT?
Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.
$60 / Year