I masturbate on a professional level, having remained a top performer on OnlyFans for three years and gracing your PornHub feed in advertisements and XXX scenes for the industry’s top companies. All in all, I’ve worked in the sex industry for almost a decade. Oh, and in addition to being really good at sex, I’m a staff writer for Dirty magazine, where I interview other porn stars and discuss all things intimate.

Considering this résumé, CREEM made a playlist especially for my vagina, and tonight I’ll be syncing those songs to a Bluetoothcompatible vibrator and masturbating with it. As someone who has never enjoyed vibration patterns, I have a feeling this will be an anticlimactic evening for me. However, as someone who has sex with men professionally, I’m quite accustomed to the disappointment of getting reallll close to cumming and then not getting there.

On that note, I’m ready to use the Lovense Flexer for the first time. It’s bright pink, silky smooth, and operated with an app. My Gen-Z ass loves this shit. It has an internal limb and external vibrator that work together to hook to your body for hands-free play. But most notably, this toy has the ability to sync its vibration patterns to music. And boy, does this playlist look promising...

“CHANGE (IN THE HOUSE OF FLIES) ” BY DEFTONES

Listening to this song in general gives me a boner, so we’re starting out strong. The intro is quite rumbly, which the vibe picks up on with a slow and steady crescendo. But then he hits that first big “I WATCHED YOU CHAAANGE”—I really felt that. Literally. I almost fell off my bed. I feel like I’m in a cage match with the vibrator and the vibrator is winning. I’ll give this one a 4/10