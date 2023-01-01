Interstate 5 is the highway that connects Tijuana to Vancouver. Living in the Bay Area, this is both a direct line to L.A. and a wasteland on the way to Portland (no offense to all the hill people, racists, and wine makers). Stretches can be long and boring and straight-up dangerous. The drive from the Bay Area always seems ridden with some Terry Gilliam-style tragedy.

Necrot are no stranger to that stretch of highway— what they call the Bermuda Triangle. “Once, while on tour with Morbid Angel and Cannibal Corpse, we got stuck in the van for 25 hours because of snow. We had no choice but to get shitfaced,” bassist and singer Luca Indrio tells me. “At one point our roadie Ricca got so bored he got out of the van and wrote the word ‘fuck’ in beer cans in the snow. It must have been 20 feet high. With 25 hours’ worth of beers cans, it looked like we were signaling SOS from an abandoned island.” I, for one, fucking get it.

“Hey, can someone send up a Maker’s for me and some lifesaving antivenom for our drummer?” Photo by Joe Jagos

I’ve been watching and following Necrot for some time, catching them on the West Coast and never missing an NYC appearance. They once got me so drunk at a show they played with Morbid Angel that I tried to go backstage and steal Trey Azagthoth’s shoes. Watching them live is like having your brain degloved and set on a swivel of riffs. It makes total sense because they come from an incredible pedigree: Sonny Reinhardt has put in considerable time touring the world in (his old, still technically together, band) Saviours. Luca, coming by way of Florence, plays in American death metal greats Vastum and did time in Acephalix. Meanwhile, drummer Chad Gailey is also from Vastum, as well as Mortuous. All these guys are professional face-melters.