For nearly 25 years, Buckcherry have been keeping Sunset Strip’s neon flame burning, scoring unlikely pop hits from salacious choruses like “I love the cocaine,” “You’re a crazy bitch but you fuck so good,” and “I’m sorry but I have to say, I’m too drunk to fuck.” This year they released their 10th album, Vol. 10, proving that black-clad, tattoo-dappled sleaze rock may never die as long as there are hips to sway and beer cans to thrust. But despite the L.A. filth that oozes from his songs, Buckcherry lead singer Josh Todd is no stranger to the pleasures of the wholesome, the healthful, and the downright virtuous. Sober for decades, Todd gets his kicks through a competitive streak that has him racing go-karts and slamming tennis balls. He’s a proud dad, a Lionel Richie fan, and—as of the pandemic—a certified phlebotomist who spent four months taking blood at a downtown Los Angeles COVID clinic. Here we present a new type of Hollywood vampire: He doesn’t want to suck your blood, he wants to test it.

So, how did you become a certified phlebotomist?

I get my blood taken at this place called Quest Diagnostics every year. And basically, if you’re a phlebotomist, that’s like the gig. Because the best phlebotomists are there because they’re literally taking blood, like, 60 times a day. This tall guy with all these tattoos came in and he took my blood and I was just watching his whole process. And I literally didn’t feel any pain, he was so good. And I was like, “Man, you’re so good at this. How’d you get started in this?”... [So] I did a two-week school with all these young people. And we were literally sticking each other like six, seven times a day. Like, from day 2. It was crazy.... You’d come home looking like a dope fiend.

You’ve been sober for almost 30 years. What are your nutrition tips to stay healthy and skinny and on your game?