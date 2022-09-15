This literary bad boy is none other than Professor Kurt Vile, formerly of the War on Drugs and currently the Philadelphia Phanatic’s phavorite centerfold. (We love that jawn.) The only thing he’s plucking harder than a sick guitar lick is at our heartstrings. We’re not sure if he reads, but he looks damn good in a pair of glasses. Like an open book, this indie rock ’n’ roll heartthrob has got blank pages-and we’ve got a pen right here to write a love story. Are those ink stains on our fingers? Sapiosexuals, what’s that feeling going on downstairs?

This article was printed in CREEM #001, the first issue of the new CREEM Magazine. Explore the entire issue here.