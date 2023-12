NAMES: Atsuo, Wata, Takeshi.

AGES: Firm, assertive, and nutty with notes of stone fruit, this classic is aged 31 years to perfect koshu in a fired clay donabe deep in the cool yet humid air of the secluded caves of Nasukarasuyama.

FROM: The middle ground between earthiness and umami in Tokyo.

OCCUPATION: Currently contracted for rotating roles as vocalist, provocateur, riff commando, stage diver, frequent center of attention.