Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

NAME: Will, Kat, Austin, and Nick.

AGE: 18–43.

FROM: NYC and Vancouver.

OCCUPATION: Guitarist. Substitute teacher.

HOBBIES: Video games, marijuana, guitar tablature, other hobbies you’d expect from the subject of a Lana Del Rey song.

LAST BOOK YOU READ: Catfish in America. The Startup Wife. The Squares of the City. Love and Kindness. The Bell Jar.

LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Single-handedly saving DIY, successfully destroying Spotify, getting to the venue.

QUOTE: "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.” –Wayne Gretzky, Professional Hockey Player.

PROFILE: Take the Swirlies, add some Smashing Pumpkins, dose it in hardcore punk DIY ethos, and you get Hotline TNT. (And also, we guess, the Swirlies.) With heaps of DIY spirit and a primitivist execution of a maximalist sound, Hotline TNT is a beautiful brick flying through the plate glass window of late stage capitalism… and our hearts. Like My Bloody Valentine on Tinder, swiping left on the music industry.

Always say “Boy Howdy!”

More Fresh Creem

ROCK-A-RAMA

A Direct Descendant of 4Chan

T.L.C. Runway

How Much Is That Hardcore Band in the Window? The One With the Overpriced Merch?

EXTRA CREEM

Dungeons, Boudoirs, and Bondage Wear

Creem Profiles

Toner

View All Fresh

The creem magazine archive

Every page from every issue—discover why CREEM was the most feared music magazine in the world.

CREEM cover 1986

CREEM cover June 1979

CREEM cover December 1974

CREEM cover June 1973

CREEM cover April 1974

CREEM cover December 1973

CREEM cover October 1972

CREEM cover December 1977

CREEM #01 coming Sept. 15

Subscribe to CREEM

CREEM Magazine is back. Because CREEM is for fans. Not the corporate music industrial complex.

reserve your copy of the First Issue

Thank you for shopping with us

Lester Bangs ‘Detroit Sucks’ Photo T-Shirt

$45

Fan Club Price: $36

CREEM ‘70s Logo T-Shirt in Cream front
CREEM ‘70s Logo T-Shirt in Cream back

CREEM ‘70s Logo T-Shirt

$45

Fan Club Price: $36

Original Boy Howdy! T-Shirt

$30

Fan Club Price: $24

CREEM Legacy Logo Fitted Tank
CREEM Legacy Logo Fitted Tank close up

CREEM Legacy Logo Fitted Tank

$35

Fan Club Price: $28

Shop Now

The Creem Newsletter

Exclusive words, pictures, videos, music, and other CREEMtaminated content all for free.