I think I have them figured out. Not the band’s sound, specifically, but who Final Gasp REALLY are.

Follow me down the rabbit hole.

Final Gasp’s new LP and Relapse debut, Mourning Moon, rides the line of storm-cloud-addled post-punk, icy death rock, and remorseless goth-tinged metal to create a moody and furious middle ground between Killing Joke, Danzig, and Christian Death. If you were to look back to CREEM Comix in Issue #3, you’d see some of Danzig’s conspiracy theorizing about Obama. Add to that the conspiracy theories that Jaz Coleman of Killing Joke believes and lives his life by—aliens, the pyramids, Nostradamus, it goes on and on—and it would only make sense that these kids from Boston are probably somewhere in the same world. I mean, I can’t speak to Rozz Williams of Christian Death (R.I.P.) and his beliefs in the Illuminati or Stanley Kubrick’s moon landing video, but if this all lines up like I think it does, I got these boys pegged.

Watch on YouTube

