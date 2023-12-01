By a stroke of luck on par with the discovery of penicillin, I first found out about Hotline TNT—the Minneapolis-via-Brooklyn, genreunconcerned vehicle of singer-songwriter Will Anderson—around the time they released their first video, for “Are U Faded?” The song hit one of the many parts of the brain that doesn’t do much thinking. It was reflexively addictive; guitars sounding like planes flying off in the distance, fluffy drums, laid-back vocals that still have the resonance of any music typically described as “emotional,” unabashedly stretching outside the “acceptable” in search of influence. Immediately I started making calls like Tony Soprano organizing a hit on some mook. (I’m sure Tony actually only had to call one guy, which I also did, but I’m sure the passion of killing a guy who has a family relying on his clandestine source of income and finding the remaining songs off a new band’s EP are roughly the same.) I listened the moment the tracks landed in my email, tapping my phone awake on the drive home from work so as not to miss a note.

“Stories like that are what I was going for,” Will tells me. “It was something special.”

He’s referring to the “you just had to be there” fact: For the first few years of Hotline TNT’s existence, you could only portably listen to their music via MP3s personally sent to you by Will, after transferring him some digital coin and providing your email address. That seemingly trivial, albeit symbolic, extra step to procure TNT’s tunes gave listeners a sense of pride not unlike anyone of a pre-X generation bragging about having to “actually go to the record store and spend money” to find the soundtracks to their meaningless lives. Explains Anderson: “There’s something about keeping it off Spotify and corporate media that makes it more special and more of an adventure to find a band. I think people got more attached to the band because of that.”

Of course, you can’t keep making the rats hunt through the maze to find the cheese if the cheese itself isn’t scrumptious, can you? Hotline TNT, from 2018’s “Are U Faded?” to the newest LP, Cartwheel, hit a nerve with people. It’s hard not to talk about Hotline TNT in a series of contradictions, like a Democrat running for Senate. The music is somewhat familiar yet indescribable. It’s urgent yet laid-back. It’s gigantic yet intimate. It’s meant for steamy basement shows in the boondocks, but it’s got fucking Auto-Tune and record scratches. (The influence was “mostly Drake,” Will tells me.) Different sources across the cyber-sphere pitifully attempt to define them as “noise rock” and “shoegaze,” but to elevator-pitch TNT to your friends like this would undersell it.