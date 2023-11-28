What would you do for your favorite band? Would you fly solo to a country you’ve never been to before, navigate bus transport, and camp out by yourself for the weekend while your parents worry themselves sick about you? Would you tattoo the band’s name on your shoulder—your first tattoo, at age 58? Would you come across the world from your home in Tokyo, wave your custom flag with their logo, and then turn around and head back for work? This weekend at Power Trip festival I met the people who would. The commitment to rock was everywhere!

Fleeting TikTok trends and passing allegiances are a reality for some, but the level of commitment people showed for their favorite hard rock and heavy metal bands was remarkable and refreshing—especially with triple-digit temperatures that were anything but.

Camping on site at Lake Eldorado with my brother Chris made us feel like we were at the United Nations of Metal— people from all over the world, converging in Indio, California. The rowdy Brazilians partying louder than any of the bands played. The jean-jacket-wearing Germans with a patchwork quilt of bands decorating every inch of fabric. The kilt-clad Canadians who could definitely have used more sunscreen. Regardless of where everyone came from, we realized quickly we were bound by a common devotion: the music.

The festival was a merchandizing bonanza, helping to outfit the audience—who were already a sea of black band T-shirts—with...more black band T-shirts! Can you ever really have enough, though? A highlight was looking out over the Saturday-night crowd from above and seeing a sea of blinking red devil horns lighting the night like Christmas lights, buzzing with eager anticipation for AC/DC to bring high-voltage gifts to everyone.