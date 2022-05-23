Heavy metal will never die, which makes sifting through new metal records feel like everlasting torment. Luckily, Andy O’Connor will guide your lost souls to the best metal every month. When the punishers call, you’ll know how to answer. (Check out last month’s column, here.)

Fugitive, Maniac

Fort Worth, Texas band Fugitive’s very existence is cause for celebration: it’s the first new music from Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez since frontman Riley Gale’s passing. In fact, a lot of the Fugitive coverage centers Gale, but focus should be placed on Ibanez. On his new band’s debut EP, Maniac, he is among some of Texas’ heaviest hitters: Skourge vocalist Seth Gilmore, Impalers guitarist Victor Gutierrez, Creeping Death drummer Lincoln Mullins, and ANS bassist Andrew Messer. (If you recognize at least one name there, you know what’s up.) Maniac is as thrashy as Power Trip at their best, though Fugitive maintain their own identity, opting for a somewhat rawer approach. “Hell’s Half-Acre” is where everything comes together, with its crunchy and pointed riffing, haphazard soloing, and prolific gang chants. Gilmore’s snarl closing in on your life may be the most intimidating presence on the EP, and he sells their cover of Bathory’s “Raise the Dead,” honoring Quorthon’s raspy swagger while going deeper into hell. For fans of being hard as fuck.

Fleshrot, Unburied Corpse

Fugitive isn’t the only Texas heat this month—just northwest of them in Lubbock is Fleshrot, whose strings must be laced with sewage from how nasty their death metal sounds. Unburied Corpse is built from primeval goop—even when they play fast, their tracks sound as thick and fortified as tar. That time-fuckery makes “Intricate Dissection” all the more heavy, where the inevitable crush—even when you feel it coming—is true pleasure. “In Filth and In Pain'' is charged by deliberation, divebombs, and sludgy riffing that devolves into morbid wedding vows. (Grave’s “In Love” could only corner the death metal romance market for so long.) If this record was any more death metal, Buddy Holly and Bobby Keys would have guest spots.

Primitive Knot, Ur-Metal

Primitive Knot’s dark, loopy post-punk takes a hard turn into industrial metal on Ur-Metal, reducing its most concentrated elements: riffs at the right intersection of blunt and sharp, jackhammer programmed drums, and howls racked through distortion. “Abysmal Seduction” is an endless neu-thrash vamp; cyclic violence optimized. From there, the EP slows down, but the acrid menace reigns. The 20-minute closing title track could hypnotize someone into thinking that going for a drive and cosplaying the cover of Ministry’s In Case You Didn’t Show Up makes for a grand time. If its title was literal, Ur-Metal would likely be a collection of trite renditions of “The Wizard” on repeat. Be thankful their taste for repetition doesn’t go there.

Infandus, Beneath The Rising Moon

New York death metal upstarts Infandus attack all sorts of prisons on Beneath The Rising Moon: literal prisons (“Endless”), mental prisons (“Enemy Inside”), and the sprawling, paved, brightly-lit-but-dead-inside reality (prison) we’ve been beaten into accepting (“Reddened Skies”). There’s not much flourish in their attack, but they don’t need it with their Bolt Thrower-esque finesse. Nostalgia is a prison in and of itself, but Beneath The Rising Moon brings back a time where headbangers and crusties united over pints and BT’s . Will the riffs free us? Unlikely, but if we don’t have riffs, we have nothing.

Paranoiac, Morbid Psycho

Are you a Slayer fan, or are you a SLLLLLLAAAAAAAYYYYEEEEEERRRRRRRR fan?



If you’re the former, the fuck ya doing here?! If you’re the latter, you’ll feast on Paranoiac’s debut demo and monument to Jeff Hanneman, Morbid Psycho. This new quartet, featuring members of Dead Heat and Kommand, nail that early Slayer sound, particularly 1985’s Hell Awaits and the Hesher mysticism of 1984’s Haunting the Chapel. Speed kills and horror’s stench hangs in the air. If Paranoiac’s title track appeared on Slayer’s last album, it would've been, by far, the best song on there. It’s rare that worship produces something as compelling as the godhead it hails, but Paranoiac need to keep on the path.