With AI beginning to take over the planet, it’s quite an eye-/ear-opener to read Lester’s 1975 combination (as we used to call it in rock write circles) “think piece”/interview with Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, the überlords of Germany’s pioneering techno-pop band, Kraftwerk. Somehow, as only he could, Lester manages to give context to the band’s futuristic synthesizer- and vocoder-driven music and colder-than-freon image by beginning the story with thoughts on the relationship between sound and technology, including a nifty shoutout to the group’s homeland for its role in post–World War II counterculture by way of inventing methamphetamine (or, as we used to call it in recreational drug circles, speed)—a common-ground source of energy for such “high plasma marks” as Lenny Bruce, Bob Dylan, Jack Kerouac, Blue Cheer, and, yes, CREEM itself.

We could talk about Germany before the end of WWII, but that’s quite another matter, and one that Lester lets us gain insight into by letting Ralf and Florian discuss their laboratory-like composing and recording methods with such matter-of-fact statements as, “The German mentality, which is more advanced, will always be part of our behavior.” Still, when Ralf rattles off his favorite American music, and it includes some of Lester’s own noise-driven heroes (Velvets, Stooges, MC5), well, that’s some unlikely common ground to mull over. And Lester must’ve been tickled that, despite all the computations, he and Kraftwerk heard that same internal rock ’n’ roll station—and it was all right. —Billy Altman

[Billy Altman began writing for CREEM in 1973. Based largely on Lester Bangs’ recommendation, he became CREEM’s record review editor, as well as its New York editor, in 1976 and served in those posts until 1985. A founding curator for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a longtime faculty member of the School of Visual Arts, he is the literary executor of the Lester Bangs Estate.]

Some skeezix from one of the local dailies was up here the other day to do a “human interest” story on the phenomenon you’re holding in your hands, and naturally our beneficent publisher hauled me into his office to answer this fish’s edition of the perennial: “Where is rock going?”