Not unlike the psychedelic cover art of his legendary 1972 garage rock compilation template Nuggets, Lenny Kaye’s musical journey has encompassed all manner of innovative rock ’n’ roll byways. Yet he always stays rooted in the guts of the hook—like the guy on the cover holding on to that car radio dial.

Kaye was a kid during the original rock ’n’ roll explosion; then a foundling creator of the fanzine format (his teenage sci-fi zine Obelisk, 1961); a participant in the 1960s garage band explosion; one of the first serious-minded rock critics; and finally part of the sonic canon himself as guitarist in the Patti Smith Group.

His musical journey also included a pit stop as a major-label A&R guy at the bumpy turn into the 1970s. Brought on staff by legendary Elektra Records mogul Jac Holzman to keep an eye out for cool new acts, Kaye’s discovery was instead a cracked-rearview-mirror look back to a treasure trove of regional hits and AM also-rans—just a few years old—that had mostly come out on the then-unhip 7-inch-single format. Kaye crafted the two-LP Nuggets into a commercial flop that would nevertheless soon become a major referential lynchpin of the ’70s underground rock desire to revive the raw excitement of early rock ’n’ roll.

While it wasn’t intentional at the time, Nuggets now aligns in overarching influence with Holzman’s band signings of the era—the Doors, Love, the Stooges, and the MC5—as a bedrock of rock’s devolution into serviceable madness, a.k.a. punk. (Holzman also signed Carly Simon, Judy Collins, and Bread, but hey, someone had to pay for those Stooges hotel bills.)