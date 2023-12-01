Clocking in at a lean and mean 75 minutes, the CREEM: America’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll Magazine doc is an overstuffed sausage of self-congratulatory goodness. It’s got that Goodfellas quality of, whenever it’s on, you just gotta drop what you’re doing and tune in. (AMC, give us a call unless you hate money!) Thing is, because we wanted it to be a tight little number, we had to leave some gold on the cutting-room floor. Lucky for you, we don’t sweep up after ourselves! In fact, here are some choice unused nuggets about this issue’s man of the hour, Lester Bangs, from some smart and famous people. Also, Chad Smith. (JK luv ya, Chad.)

“I believe you are blushing, Mr. Big Artiste. I can’t imagine Monsieur Monet blushing.” Photo by Getty

Cameron Crowe (Filmmaker, Former CREEM Contributor)

Lester said, “I’m coming to town”...and to meet him at this old radio station KPRI, ’cause he was gonna visit his friend Larry Yurdin and he was gonna do a radio show and a radio interview. This was the greatest thing in the world because KPRI was an open radio station and the DJ had a glass window right on the street, so you could walk down the street and see the guy playing “Stairway to Heaven” and smoking a joint.... So already this corner was like a window where you could look behind the curtain.... I would go there and watch DJs long before I knew Lester was coming....

So I showed up early. I had the same orange bag that Patrick Fugit has in Almost Famous, and Lester is dressed the same way as Philip Seymour Hoffman was dressed, and I encountered him playing Iggy, with Larry Yurdin, live on the streets of San Diego. And you don’t forget that real soon. It’s like he was doing an Iggy dance, he was playing records, trashing Jim Croce and Yes records.... It’s like I wrote it. He gave me the best material. And when he was done he was like, “Yeah, you’re the guy that sends me those tear sheets, right? I’m a little busy, I gotta get going.”