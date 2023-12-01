Lester Bangs’ influence is otherworldy, and though he’s been gone for several decades at this point, his presence is felt across the whole of music writing. The last time anyone heard a peep from Lester, he famously reached out to Mark Shipper from the beyond in the form of a letter to Dave Marsh (found in Psychotic Reactions and Carburetor Dung). He didn’t seem too jacked about the afterlife then, but that was in 1986. We figured it was high time to check back in— using a Ouija board to bridge the gap into the unknown—and see if he had heard any Cobain originals in the past few years.

CREEM: How are you? How is it in the afterlife?

BANGS: v hot. lots of fire. jerry lee here. jim morrison 2.

CREEM: Anyone else worth mentioning?