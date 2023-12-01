When we decided to republish the CREEM archive in 2021, we chose to do so in its entirety: scanned and presented in its original form and context. You will encounter some opinions, language, and stereotypes that aren’t okay now and weren’t okay then. —ED.

Ego? It may not be the greatest word of the 20th century, but it’s sure the driving poison in the vitals of every popstar.

Who else but Lou Reed would get himself fat as a pig, then hire the most cretinous band of teenage cortical cavities he could find to tote around the country on an all-time death drag tour?

Who else would doze his way back over the pond in a giant secobarbital capsule and labor for months with people like Bob Ezrin, Steve Winwood, and Jack Bruce to puke up Berlin, a gargantuan slab of maggoty rancor that may well be the most depressed album ever made?