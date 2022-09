For all musicians, taste begins with smell.

As a child, you sit proximal to whatever is being cooked, and the aroma either allures or repels you. It is entirely invasive, and often what begins in childhood is translated into adulthood. For Kora and Aaron Puckett, taste evolved over time and, as with many of us, branched out in myriad ways, often reflecting the beginnings from which the two brothers sprang.