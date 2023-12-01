In this laughably loaded Lester Bangs-themed extravaganza, you’ll find countless tales and reminiscences from those who knew him, as well those who didn’t but admired him nonetheless. It got close to printing time when we realized we forgot something: the perspectives of our dear readers. So here you have it, a collection of YOUR feedback, good and bad, on Lester’s concise, uncontroversial missives. —Ed.



PIGFUCKER

Dear CREEM:

its three in the morning. shot up with wild turkey. barbecue bob on hifi. jimmy reed on radio. danger zone just around the corner. somebody threw a molotov cocktail and blew up the block. an hour with keith richards will do. please tell tony glover, wonder where he is tonight, maybe pulling the harps outta the ole leather bag. playing along with ole sonny stereo, really liked that blues 72 piece, tony gets sharper and real razor tongue, thanks for tony, ps. thanks for r. Meltzer

pss. WARNING, leave dylan alone, thats for you lester you pigfucker. love you love your dog but leave dylan to the ones who really love him. psss. (piss) yes I was born in Chicago.