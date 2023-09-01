Free domestic shipping. Through Labor Day.
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

In 2015, I remember watching an intense set by the Olympia punk band Vexx, a band that Mary Jane Dunphe fronted with a middle ground between dancing, flailing her arms about, and vein-bulging screams. During the set, she got a nasty bump on the head—I can only assume from some overzealous mosh monster, falsely egged on by her wild style. After the show, I remember seeing her slumped down, still sweating in the back of the van. CC Dust, and then CCFX, were bands that followed, gaining international attention for their poignant post-punk melancholy and danceable rhythms, rather than fast guitars. While the projects have changed, one thing has stayed the same: Dunphe commands the full attention of any room she steps in.

It’s a skill that has its downsides. “I think in the past, especially with Vexx, I really used to put everything I had into the performances and then at the end I would feel so empty, and it would cause weird depressive spells,” she tells me. “It’s been such a good growing experience to perform by myself and temper my vulnerability and try to make contact with the people I’m performing in front of in a way that doesn’t drain me but gives me more energy.”

Dunphe relocated to New York City in 2017 and in the past few years has been carefully developing a solo project, culminating now in the release of a debut album, Stage of Love. It’s Dunphe’s first release that is singularly her own—so much so that she usually performs the songs accompanied only by a backing track. “[When I] moved to New York, CCFX broke up,” Dunphe says. “And that part of my trajectory paused. But that’s kind of what the goal [of making music alone] was: learning how I write songs rather than how to write songs, and building up my confidence.”

Watch on YouTube

Censored

You need to log in or subscribe to read on

LOGINSUBSCRIBE
Forgot username or password?

LOADING...

LOADING...

SHOP CREEM

CREEM Join The Band T-Shirt


Apparel

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

CREEM glassware


Accessories

CREEM #004


Back Issues

THE CREEM NEWSLETTER

What we’re listening to and other musings.
It’s free!