In 2015, I remember watching an intense set by the Olympia punk band Vexx, a band that Mary Jane Dunphe fronted with a middle ground between dancing, flailing her arms about, and vein-bulging screams. During the set, she got a nasty bump on the head—I can only assume from some overzealous mosh monster, falsely egged on by her wild style. After the show, I remember seeing her slumped down, still sweating in the back of the van. CC Dust, and then CCFX, were bands that followed, gaining international attention for their poignant post-punk melancholy and danceable rhythms, rather than fast guitars. While the projects have changed, one thing has stayed the same: Dunphe commands the full attention of any room she steps in.

It’s a skill that has its downsides. “I think in the past, especially with Vexx, I really used to put everything I had into the performances and then at the end I would feel so empty, and it would cause weird depressive spells,” she tells me. “It’s been such a good growing experience to perform by myself and temper my vulnerability and try to make contact with the people I’m performing in front of in a way that doesn’t drain me but gives me more energy.”

Dunphe relocated to New York City in 2017 and in the past few years has been carefully developing a solo project, culminating now in the release of a debut album, Stage of Love. It’s Dunphe’s first release that is singularly her own—so much so that she usually performs the songs accompanied only by a backing track. “[When I] moved to New York, CCFX broke up,” Dunphe says. “And that part of my trajectory paused. But that’s kind of what the goal [of making music alone] was: learning how I write songs rather than how to write songs, and building up my confidence.”