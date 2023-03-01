“The bullet grazed me.” We’re sitting in Jamie Walters’ backyard in suburban Cleveland. It’s the same neighborhood he grew up in. Across the street: the house where his childhood friend tried to shoot him. It was 1984. Miami Vice was popular. Walters’ friend—who also still lives in the neighborhood—called him upstairs. “When I walked up, he pulled his parents’ gun out of the dresser, loaded, and says, ‘Freeze! Miami Vice!’ The bullet grazed my arm, and it’s still in the archway of the door. But I survived, a real trouper at 11 years old.”

If you know anything about Walters’ band, Midnight, it’s probably this: (1) They sound like the unholy union of Motörhead and Venom, high on loose women, exotic powders, and whatever else they can get their hands on; and (2) lyrically, they lean heavily into sleaze and, like, Satan. Songs like “Endless Slut,” “Penetratal Ecstasy,” and “All Hail Hell” tell the tale. They slash and burn before slashing and burning again.

For 20 years, Midnight have delivered these blitzkriegs at an astonishing rate. With a discography that includes four albums alongside countless EPs, singles, compilations, and live sets, Midnight have dropped a release—if not multiple releases—nearly every year of their existence. On these, Walters writes all the music and lyrics (minus cover songs) and plays every instrument. Live, he plays bass and handles vocals. He wears a face-obscuring black hood, a black leather jacket, a bullet belt, and motorcycle boots. He’s joined on stage by guitarist Shaun “Commander Vanik” Vanek (since 2012) and drummer Ryan “Iron Possessor” Steigerwald (since 2022).

“They’re technically great musicians, but they also get the aesthetic,” Walters says of his bandmates. “They get that it’s early-’80s, stripped-down, raw shit. They’re able to put their egos aside and play the songs instead of showing off their chops.”