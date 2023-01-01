Venus, Planet of Love may have been destroyed by global warming, but let’s call our best American girl Mitski an endangered species. Musically, this Oscar-nominated CREEM Dreem tends to let it all hang out with her aching songs of yearning and despair, but here she reminds us that there’s nothing sexier than leaving a little something to the imagination. Oh Mitski, our mysterious queen, we’ve wept in public enough times to the soundtrack of your scartissued soul to know you’ve been hurt before, but we could never be mean to you, even if we needed to be. Actually, never mind. Our therapist says this has become an unhealthy dynamic and we need to let you go. We’re sorry, it’s not you—it’s our journalistic integrity.

Thanks for reading CREEM. This article originally appeared in our Winter 2023 issue. Explore the full mag in our archive, buy a copy here, and subscribe for more.