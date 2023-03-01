On a dreary November evening, Poison Ruïn’s Mac Kennedy, Will McAndrew, and Allen Chapman (sans member Nao Demand, sick with COVID) are sitting comfortably in the ass grooves of musty, sinking chairs, listening to trains pass by in their West Philadelphia jam space. I make my way through the clutter on the floor just before McAndrew rudely thrusts in my direction a Smirnoff Ice, disguised in a crumpled paper bag. (Surely you are familiar with the term “being Iced”?) They all crack a beer while I awkwardly fiddle with the field recorder. Labeled by Chapman as “jeans and T-shirt guys,” the three bandmates are a bit goofy. Their collective aesthetic screams “friendly, stoop-smoking neighbor,” or “off-duty mailman.”

Poison Ruïn have established themselves as one of the more exciting bands in modern punk in the nearly three years they’ve been together. They’ve developed a signature style that will continuously roll around in your brain: haunting piano intros, Wipers-influenced guitar riffs, and medieval artwork that feels definitively their own. Initially, Poison Ruïn were a recording project of Kennedy’s with no real intention of becoming a full band due to personal time constraints. But when March 2020 hit, everyone had nothing but time. The concepts, themes, and imagery were developing to the point where Kennedy thought it was time to finally explore their live potential, and McAndrew signed up as bass player without hesitation.

As long-standing staples in the Philadelphia punk scene, Kennedy and McAndrew had started hanging out a lot right before the first wave of COVID-19 lockdowns. They could often be found listening to Judas Priest really loud in McAndrew’s living room at 3 a.m., smoking each other’s cigarettes—a classic Stand by Me camaraderie. McAndrew persuaded Chapman (former drummer for Philly rockers Sheer Mag) to play with them, which made a lot of sense considering his talent, and also the fact that he and Kennedy live in the same house. Kennedy was bashful about looking around for another guitar player because, having written all of the music himself, it felt like a big ask. “Once I was in the practice space and Nao was down in the courtyard with another band,” Kennedy says. “He yelled up to me, ‘That new stuff—it’s cool, if you ever need a guitarist...’ And I was like, ‘Well, you said it, you fucking said it.’”