The Lester Bangs Issue: Out Now
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

From her teen years hanging with the Arrogant Sons of Bitches (who coined her nickname) to her storied history as a booker/DJ/bartender at the nowlegendary Wierd Records parties (R.I.P.) and its direct descendant Nothing Changes, Nikki Sneakers has been not only a fixture but an essential lynchpin in underground music. Through her photos and early involvement in bands as varied as Shame, Iceage, Youth Code, and more, “the Sneakers effect” can be felt far and wide in realms like punk, indie rock, goth, and experimental music of all kinds.

A photographer first, her love for music shines through in her striking images—awash in strong color and capturing some of the most crucial artists of our time. “I started by following my friends’ bands around when I was a teen because I liked being around them and wanted to document our silly times together,” Nikki recalls. “As I got older, I got into different scenes and communities. But it all comes back to this desire to preserve moments.”

It’s that purist approach—a love for the subject and their music first—that makes her work so unique and crackling with live-wire intensity. “My work is about memory. It’s holding nostalgia and giving it to someone else, someone you may never even meet. I never want to take away from anyone’s experience of seeing a show, so I try to be in it with everyone around me. I’m there to capture a moment. It’s not really about me.”

Well, allow us to make it about you just this once, Nikki. Here’s a collection of some of her finest.

Censored

You need to log in or subscribe to read on

LOGINSUBSCRIBE
Forgot username or password?

LOADING...

LOADING...

GET THE MAGAZINE

CREEM Print + Digital package
  • Quarterly issues
  • Digital archive access
  • Free Boy Howdy! t-shirt
  • 15% off shop + events
CREEM Fan Club pack
  • Annual gift at $60 value
  • Quarterly issues
  • Digital archive access
  • Free Boy Howdy! t-shirt
  • 20% off shop + events
DON’T LIKE PRINT?

Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.

$29 / Year

SHOP CREEM

The Archive Collection, Mister Dream Whip T-Shirt


Apparel

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

Boy Howdy! glassware


Accessories

CREEM +001


Back Issues