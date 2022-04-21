We’ve partnered with some of our favorite websites to bring you each scene’s best upcoming bands, diving beneath the surface to give you a glimpse of tomorrow. In this monthly check-in with our friends at No Echo, we get the scoop on names like GEL, Exhibition, God’s Hate, and so much more. Check out last month’s column here.



August was a hot one, and I'm not just talking about the wicked case of chafing I acquired at the Sound and Fury festival.

GEL continued to whip ass both on stage and in the studio. The New Jersey wrecking crew brought their no-fucks-given style of hardcore to Los Angeles’ annual Lie Detector Fest, playing alongside Krigshoder, Blazing Eye, and Clorox Dream. August also saw the release of their Shock Therapy split EP, which finds GEL sharing wax space with Romanian punkers Cold Brats. With a fall run opening for Ceremony coming up, and more shows being booked by the week, the folks in GEL clearly don’t have time for the whole “day job” thing.



Exhibition is the latest band to join the esteemed Triple B Records roster, leaking a 3-track teaser along with the announcement last week. Stylistically, the Buffalo, New York quintet takes things into a speedier direction than their previous releases.



God’s Hate, a.k.a. the pride of the San Fernando Valley, love Hatebreed’s 1996 Under the Knife EP so much that they decided to cover it from top to bottom.



In other tribute news, Terror issued a menacing take on Death Threat’s “Dead at Birth.” And though it technically doesn’t include any covers on it, the Final Agony’s new 3-song EP sounds like the best ‘90s Integrity record Dwid and company never released.

On the international front, Osaka’s Brave Out brings the spirit of 1988 on their Youth Crew-inspired World’s Rot album.



Wrong Man is a new band featuring Bjorn Dossche (Rise and Fall, Chain Reaction) within its ranks. “We’ve seen people compare it to everything from Quicksand to the Jesus Lizard and that’s perfectly fine with us,” the Belgian vocalist said of his band’s sound.



"In my humble opinion, the Madrid hardcore scene is one of the most active in Europe right now,” Arma X guitarist Yoshi said in a No Echo interview, and if the single they dropped is any indication, their forthcoming Violento Ritual LP is gonna be a ripping affair.



The Social is a new hardcore punk (emphasis on the latter) band that unites members of the U.K.’s Violent Reaction, Nowhere Fast, and Arms Race. Their debut tracks sound like some kind of long-lost early ‘80s demo that someone just found in their ex-con uncle’s basement. In other words, you’ll love it.

You Should Be With Us hail from the current hardcore hotbed of Ohio, but instead of ignorant mosh parts, these dudes hit us over the head with one melancholic melodic hook after another. Expressing What We Felt is an impressive debut offering, one that fans of Praise and Fiddlehead should take notice of.



In addition to having one of the best names in hardcore right now, School Drugs keeps getting sicker with each release. The Garden State outfit’s Absolution EP features a song (“Cold Hearted”) about the assholes that litter the Jersey Shore boardwalks during the summer. If you’ve been there in August, you’ll get it.