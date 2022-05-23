We’ve partnered with some of our favorite websites to bring you each scene’s best upcoming bands, diving beneath the surface to give you a glimpse of tomorrow. In this monthly check-in with our friends at Post-punk.com, we get the scoop on names like Spike Hellis, SRSQ, and Aurat. (Check out last month’s column here!)

Spike Hellis



Spike Hellis, the duo of Cortland Gibson and Elaine Chang, released their debut EP, Crisis Talk, in 2021. This was followed by their excellent self-titled full length album in 2022. The record’s four singles, “Slices,” “Teardrops (Kisses),” “Cause of Death,” and “Mouth," are the perfect kick in the cojones for those of you tired of the dull, repetitive crap passing itself as Industrial and EBM these days. The band manages to sound as true to the Wax Trax! Records-era creative spirit as their closest analogs, Youth Code and High Functioning Flesh do too, so you know you’re in good hands.



Speaking of Wax Trax!: Spike Hellis is known for closing out their sets with their cover of Revolting Cocks' “(Let’s Get) Physical.” I know that because the band tours so much, they’re the very definition of “road dogs”—and they’re probably the band I’ve seen most since COVID-19 lockdowns subsided.



They’ve shared the stage with artists such as Choir Boy, Fearing, Plack Blague, Riki, Nuovo Testamento, Pixel Grip, Twin Tribes, and Body of Light; they also toured with Adult. and Kontravoid earlier this year.



And just when I thought I had been fatigued from seeing their live set too many times, Spike Hellis’ recent show opening for Light Asylum at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles featured an entirely new set, light rig, and visuals. I was blown away.



The band is set to tour yet again this September with Soft Kill. They’ll also perform at all three iterations of Cold Waves Festival in NYC, Chicago, and L.A., sharing the stage with the Revolting Corpse.

SRSQ



The first time I heard the ethereal vocal soprano of SRSQ’s Kennedy Ashlyn (formerly of Them Are Us Too), I thought someone spliced together a recording of Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser with the Pokemon Jigglypuff. It got to the point where, if I were to drift into slumber while listening to her music (aptly labeled dream pop), I would have to check a mirror upon waking to make sure a Sharpie wasn’t used to graffiti doodles all over my face. (And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, educate yourself.)



Ashlyn made her solo debut as SRSQ with the 2018’s full-length album Unreality, but it was the 2020 stand-alone single “Temporal Love,” a duet with True Body vocalist Isabel Moreno, that she truly came into her own. The song’s incredible music video takes place at a goth prom. An actual goth prom! And not of the cheesy Hot Topic variety. Seriously, this video would put the climax of any John Hughes movie to shame:

SRSQ’s second album, Ever Crashing, is out on August 19 this month, and from what I have heard thus far, it’s Ashlyn’s best yet. The record is produced by Chris Cody, known for his work with Beach House, Xeno & Oaklander, Zola Jesus, and Slowdive on their 2017 self-titled LP—which features the single, “Sugar For The Pill,” one of the top shoegaze songs of the past 15 years.



Leading up to the new album’s release, SRSQ unveiled the heart-wrenching video for “Abyss” (see above), what I consider to be a spiritual successor to This Mortal Coil’s cover of Tim Buckley’s “Song to the Siren.” That version of the song, sung by Elizabeth Fraser, is one of David Lynch’s favorite tracks of all time. “Abyss,” indeed, has a Lynchian touch to it, and could double as the soundtrack to a slow dance that whirls around the roadhouse in Twin Peaks. That is, until the track’s metaphorical walls come crashing down, leaving behind a lovelorn scene and an ocean of tears.

Aurat



Aurat (pronounced OH-RUT, meaning “women” in Urdu), the darkwave duo of Pakistani-American vocalist Azeka Kamal and Gil Talbot on production/bass, embraces Kamal’s native language with the aim to inject nontraditional sounds into a predominantly white European music subculture.



The band released their hypnotic debut single “Nazar” in 2017, followed by their dreamy self-titled debut EP in 2018, and the full-length album, Image, that same year. That was followed up by a pair of double A-side singles, “Ilzam” being the most impressive track of the four. It stands toe to toe with some of the best releases from Boy Harsher.



In 2020, the band released their third full-length album, Zeher, (which translates to “Poison,”) featuring the goth-as-fuck lead single “Raat”—what else do you expect from a song that translates to “Night” in Urdu? It sounds like a marriage of Dead Can Dance and Xmal Deutschland. The latter of which is a major influence on the band, along with classic Bollywood films and all the best classic post-punk, industrial, EBM, and darkwave bands our metaphorical goth parents listened to during the 1980s. (Aurat’s drummer Victor Andrade might be an influence there, as the host of the trend-setting event Slash Dance, one of the best Goth and New Wave events in Los Angeles at the moment.)



It’s hard to label Aurat any post-punk genre, because they can be categorized as almost all of them. And yet, they sound unlike anyone else, largely because they continually change up their sound on a song-by-song basis, with each album and single, as well as in their live sets.



In fact, that’s evident on stage: Initially performing as the duo of Kamal and Talbot in an EBM, synth-driven setup, they’ve slowly added more members to their performances. Lately, I’ve been floored by a new addition to their set: the band’s first Spanish language song, “Jugar.” Slated to be their next single, “Jugar” (“Play” in English), is a caustic synthpunk duet between Azeka and guitarist Dolomedes. The song whips their audience into a frenzy before Andrade joins in and the band performs as a full four-piece.

Following a headlining gig in NYC on August 19, 2022, Aurat will prioritize recording their next full-length album and plan to do their first European tour in 2023. As of now, the band is currently unsigned and is doing everything in true DIY punk spirit, without the help of management or a label.