Best headline on a Lester story? I think so. And, like the pitch-perfect album titles within, not to mention the rest of the heads, subheads, and captions of his CREEM tenure, it was unmistakably Lester’s. This most famous of his exegeses, from a few years before I landed in the desk across, takes a half-dozen bumpy grafs to achieve escape velocity from a sci-fi conceit that features Lester as the crotchety septuagenarian he would never get to be, pontificating to contemptuous young’uns about 1965, starting with the Yardbirds, sprinkled with references to contemporaneous 2020-something phenomena like “Morphones” (headphones for morphing?), “Intra-Solar System package tours” (not coincidentally, Elon Musk was born the exact month/year this dropped), and “Lifetime Chainmail Bodyjeans” (pretty sure those came true—or am I thinking of a Robert Pollard song?), all while casting a thoroughly ochre eye on the future of humanity. But once he locks on the Count Five it’s all highway to bittersweet hilarity, behind Lester’s impassioned, indelible phrasemaking (e.g., a song is “a sprungrhythm essay in barbershop paranoia”). Along the way, there are cameos from my fave-raves, the Leaves and Question Mark and the Mysterians, plus a random nod to conductor George Szell, foreshadowing another to Georg Solti he worked into a headline when I was there, demonstrating that the Romilar-glugging shoe salesman from El Cajon got serious kulcher. —Robert Duncan

[Robert Duncan is a music critic and author. He worked as the managing editor of CREEM from 1975 to 1976 and contributed to the magazine from 1974 to 1981. Since then his poetry has been published in numerous journals, and his first novel, Loudmouth, came out in 2020.]

Run here, my towhead grandchillen, and let this geezer dandle you upon his knee. While you still recognize me, you little maniacs. You know the gong has tolled, it’s that time again. Now, let me set my old brain a-ruminatin’, ah, what upbuilding tale from days of yore shall I relate today?