Nothing says American boss motherfucker quite like the Chevy El Camino, so it makes sense that this particularly gnarly piece of 1978 hardware has spent the past seven years residing in the driveway of Matt Pike, the snarling guitar god of High on Fire. When he isn’t winning Grammys or writing badass riffs that form the basis of your entire musical taste, Pike is out doing donuts around the competition, literally and metaphorically. With limited space in the front, it’s perfectly sized for the god of thunder plus one, but with plenty of room in the flatbed for hauling pets or manure, as well as their human equivalents. Did we mention that this mean silver-and-red machine is aptly named the Riff Lord 3?

Thanks for reading CREEM. This article originally appeared in our Winter 2023 issue. Explore the full mag in our archive, buy a copy here, and subscribe for more.