Out of all the options I suggested, I was equally relieved and intrigued when Sweeping Promises agreed to meet me at the Turkey’s Nest at 1 p.m. on a Thursday. Finding non-cringe places to quietly hang out in Williamsburg is hard, but their publicist requested we meet somewhere near Music Hall of Williamsburg, where Sweeping Promises would be playing later that night. I had made a list of ideas, and the Turkey’s Nest was the only true dive bar I included. It’s darkly lit and low-key, but that’s okay! It’s worth it to hear yourself think, along with the knowledge that nobody is going to walk in wearing yoga pants. Sweeping Promises, these guys are probably all right, I thought. Or they are complete maniacs who like the idea of a frozen margarita in a giant Styrofoam cup at lunchtime.

The band has been on my radar since they released their first album, Hunger for a Way Out, in 2020. They play a brand of stripped-down and extremely catchy post-punk that sounds like a ’60s television set bouncing off the walls of a nuclear bunker. The songs are urgent and antagonistic but rooted in melody, like the Ramones or Kleenex, and are highlighted by bassist and vocalist Lira Mondal’s impressive range.

“I think we want to make really negative, capital-N ‘No’ music,” bespectacled guitarist Caufield Schnug tells me while sipping a Coke. “But it also has other emotional contours to it.”

Schnug and Mondal are sitting across from me, and on my side of the table is drummer Spenser Gralla. Although the band is technically a two-piece, Gralla is a touring member. I ask how they’re feeling about this particular era in post-punk, or even guitar music in general these days. “I guess I feel like we’re speeding towards...obsolescence? Which is maybe why we’re holding on so hard,” Mondal says.