New York City is full of private clubs that fuel the ultrarich, places for the “elite” to host their coked-up private pitch meetings for God knows what. Years ago, I went to the now-defunct Norwood Club with my friend in lower Manhattan. There I felt so poor it was like being karmically unblessed. I ended up drinking my weight in free 20-year-old scotch and almost punching out a young man who told me—and this is a direct quote—“Ronald Reagan was the greatest thing to happen to this country. Got any ketamine?”

The CREEMers (that’s what I call us now) were invited to Soho House for a press dinner ahead of the first Hives gig in NYC in almost 12 years. Representatives from the label, Hives management, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone were all there to mingle, network, and maybe get a free plate of salmon. There are Soho Houses all over the world, self-described as a “members’ club for like-minded creative thinkers to meet, relax, have fun and grow.” Which kind of sounds like they just zhuzhed up a bar with marketing language because it sits between the Apple Store and Hermès. Anyway, I sauntered up, put my name in for the dinner at the front desk while waiting for my colleague, and took the elevator up, hoping to get a few minutes with the dashingly dichromatic sextet. Unfortunately, their extreme travel schedule meant that the band was too sick and wanted to rest, opting out of the dinner. Two $28 drinks later, after ogling hot people who were not the Hives, overloading on small talk with people who were not the Hives, and scarfing down said salmon, it was time for the show.

The newish West Side club Racket NYC (formerly the Highline Ballroom) played host. Outside the venue there were hordes of fans desperately searching for an extra ticket, some even pleading for one. The glimmer of hope in their eyes tugged at my heart, but I trudged on. The band took the stage promptly at 9 p.m. You couldn’t tell that these rock monsters had been traveling as hard as they were. After an hour of the most intense live rock ’n’ roll I’d seen in years, they hung it up to the gaggles of slack-jawed fans. I saw the Hives in 2012, and it felt as if they had been frozen in time and were catapulted to the stage mid-set from then. After the show, we all sauntered back to Soho House for an after-party that felt like a scene out of Succession—Chads, Gregs, Tuckers, and an army of Beckys feeling out their own rock ’n’ roll fantasy. Was it always like this?