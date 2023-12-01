The Lester Bangs Issue: Out Now
Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

Dear Barry:

I am writing this (editing and typing it up) about two weeks after I began it so some parts may seem dated or confusing now (especially since I just realized the time is stretching to a month after I started it...ah well, Finnegan’s Wake wasn’t born in day...and this is much easier to read; entertaining, instructive, even), but bear with me.

A lot of it refers to things that you have in the past month or so said to me, that I have heard you say to [CREEM managing editor Robert] Duncan, and that Duncan has told me you said, and so on.

There is no crisis or hostility involved, so relax. I would be delighted to have a personal meeting with you, at the earliest possible convenience and totally in terms of your schedule, should you feel there are any matters of mutual interest which we need to discuss. I really enjoy talking to you, because I find you a stimulating, provocative, ofttimes brilliantly aphoristic (we can have our cake and eat it, too!) conversationalist.

Censored

You need to log in or subscribe to read on

LOGINSUBSCRIBE
Forgot username or password?

LOADING...

LOADING...

GET THE MAGAZINE

CREEM Print + Digital package
  • Quarterly issues
  • Digital archive access
  • Free Boy Howdy! t-shirt
  • 15% off shop + events
CREEM Fan Club pack
  • Annual gift at $60 value
  • Quarterly issues
  • Digital archive access
  • Free Boy Howdy! t-shirt
  • 20% off shop + events
DON’T LIKE PRINT?

Subscribe to Digital and get access to our issues and the archive on your internet devices.

$29 / Year

SHOP CREEM

The Archive Collection, Mister Dream Whip T-Shirt


Apparel

Boy Howdy! T-Shirts


Boy Howdy!

Boy Howdy! glassware


Accessories

CREEM +001


Back Issues