Dear Barry:

I am writing this (editing and typing it up) about two weeks after I began it so some parts may seem dated or confusing now (especially since I just realized the time is stretching to a month after I started it...ah well, Finnegan’s Wake wasn’t born in day...and this is much easier to read; entertaining, instructive, even), but bear with me.

A lot of it refers to things that you have in the past month or so said to me, that I have heard you say to [CREEM managing editor Robert] Duncan, and that Duncan has told me you said, and so on.

There is no crisis or hostility involved, so relax. I would be delighted to have a personal meeting with you, at the earliest possible convenience and totally in terms of your schedule, should you feel there are any matters of mutual interest which we need to discuss. I really enjoy talking to you, because I find you a stimulating, provocative, ofttimes brilliantly aphoristic (we can have our cake and eat it, too!) conversationalist.