Judging by the hints of salt-induced rust and surfboard poking out the rear of his 1968 Ford Country Sedan station wagon, we’d say someone’s ready to hang (top) 10—although we’re a bit surprised he doesn’t have a woody. The ax god/knob twiddler with an uncontrollable urge to love his wife clearly has a sandy side. In fact, the only way to make this whip even more beach-ready would be to (ahem) tie a seagull to it.

Thanks for reading CREEM. This article originally appeared in our Spring 2023 issue. If you prefer to read in print, grab a copy here and subscribe to never miss another one.