To become mythological is a tragedy almost Shakespearean in scale—you may have your fame and your legacy, but you lose something else in the process: your identity. Like any historical figure portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in an Oscarbait film, Lester Bangs has fallen victim to his own mythology. And when that happens, we forget the reality of who someone actually was.

On the one hand, he was undoubtedly one of a kind, the “king of dorks.” He ushered in a new era of rock criticism on the literary foothills of Burroughs, Kerouac, and others. But let’s be frank—his writing doesn’t read well in this painfully virtuous present moment, what with its underlying racism, sexism, and homophobia. And that’s a valid bone to pick.

But it’s not the whole story. Say what you will of Lester—that he was slovenly, questionably fanatical about Metal Machine Music, at times a misogynist scumbag. These things may all be true, but they aren’t the entirety of the truth. The truth can be many things, unique to the eye of each beholder who dares to perceive us. This is why the women he worked with day in and day out can describe him as both a “good gal pal” and a “misogynist of the highest order.”

So let’s go straight to the source—Associate Publisher Connie Kramer, Editor Susan Whitall, and Senior Editor Jaan Uhelszki—to peel back the layers of the Lester mystique (or lack thereof). It won’t always be pretty, but at least it’ll be honest.

