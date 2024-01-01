Non-Disclosure Agreement

This Non-Disclosure Agreement (“Agreement”) is between you (“Receiving Party”) and Creem Magazine, LLC (“Disclosing Party”). Each may be referred to herein individually as a “Party” and jointly as the “Parties”.

By accepting investor materials and other Confidential Information (as defined herein) from the Disclosing Party, the Receiving Party agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Agreement. If Receiving Party does not agree to these terms, Receiving Party shall immediately return and/or destroy (at Disclosing Party’s discretion)all Confidential Information.

1. Background. The Parties intend to engage in discussions and/or negotiations concerning (1) certain projects and/or (2) a potential business transaction or relationship (“Purpose”). In the course of such discussions and negotiations, it is anticipated that the Disclosing Party may disclose or otherwise make available to the Receiving Party certain Confidential Information solely in connection with the Purpose. The Parties have entered into this Agreement in order to ensure the confidentiality and proper protection of such Confidential Information.

2. Confidential Information. As used in this Agreement, the term “Confidential Information” shall mean all information regarding Disclosing Party’s and/or its affiliates or subsidiaries (whether oral, written, electronic or otherwise) business that is not generally known or readily ascertainable via proper means by other persons and is either (i) designated as “confidential” or “proprietary” by the Disclosing Party prior to or at the time of disclosure or (ii) information that a reasonable person should recognize as being confidential or proprietary, based on the nature of the information and/or the circumstances of its disclosure. By way of example, Confidential Information includes, without limitation, information regarding the Disclosing Party’s identity, products, rights, assets, product/service development, video production, business operations, investor materials, financial models, business plans and financial affairs; employees and other personnel; vendors and customers; marketing plans and strategies; processes, formulas, methods, and specifications; and information technology network. Confidential Information may be either the property of a Party or information provided to a Party by a third party.

3. Disclosure and Protection of Confidential Information. The Receiving Party shall (i) hold all Confidential Information hereunder from the Disclosing Party in confidence, and shall not disclose (or permit or suffer its personnel to disclose) such Confidential Information except as expressly permitted under the terms of this Agreement and (ii) use such Confidential Information only for the Potential Transaction (including without limitation, negotiating or consummating the Potential Transaction),and for no other purpose without the prior written consent of the Disclosing Party. The Receiving Party shall disclose Confidential Information received by it from the Disclosing Party under this Agreement only (i) to its employees, contractors, agents and representatives (“Personnel”) who (A) have a need to know such Confidential Information in the course of the performance of their duties, and (B) are bound by confidentiality obligations at least as protective of the Receiving Party’s Confidential Information as the terms of this Agreement, or (ii) as may be required to be disclosed by applicable law or legal process or any governmental, supervisory or competent regulatory authority, including, for the avoidance of doubt, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and any relevant stock exchange and such laws, rules or regulatory authority applicable to a Party or its affiliates pursuant to or in connection with its or their debt financing arrangements; provided, that, the Disclosing Party shall provide to the Receiving Party, with reasonable promptness, written notice of any such requirement, to the extent the Receiving Party is permitted or legally able to do so, so that the Disclosing Party may seek, at its own cost, a protective order or other appropriate remedy. The Receiving Party shall protect such Confidential Information from unauthorized use or disclosure using the same standard of care that the Receiving Party applies to protect its own Confidential Information and, in any event, shall employ at least a reasonable degree of care to protect the Confidential Information received hereunder from the Disclosing Party. The Receiving Party shall be responsible to the Disclosing Party for any disclosure or misuse of Confidential Information received hereunder from the Disclosing Party which results from a failure to comply with its obligations under this Agreement, including any such failure that results from the actions or omissions of the Receiving Party’s Personnel. The Receiving Party will promptly report to the Disclosing Party any actual or suspected violation of the terms of this Agreement and will take all reasonable actions requested by the Disclosing Party to remedy any such violation or prevent any further violation. The Receiving Party shall make only the number of copies of the Confidential Information received hereunder from the Disclosing Party required to disseminate the information to those of the Receiving Party’s Personnel entitled to have access to it. The Receiving Party shall not alter, obscure, or remove any confidentiality or proprietary rights notice contained in or on any Confidential Information received hereunder from the Disclosing Party and shall reproduce all such notices on any copies of such Confidential Information.

4. Limitation on Obligations. The obligations of the Receiving Party specified in Section 3 above shall not apply with respect to any Confidential Information received hereunder from the Disclosing party to the extent the Receiving Party can demonstrate, by sufficient evidence, that such Confidential Information: (a) is generally known to the public at the time of disclosure or becomes generally known through no breach of this Agreement; (b) is in the Receiving Party’s rightful possession at the time of disclosure without an obligation to hold it in confidence; (c) becomes known to the Receiving Party without obligation of confidence through disclosure by a third party having the legal right to disclose such information; or (d) is independently developed by the Receiving Party without access or reference to, or reliance upon, the Confidential Information. Each Party acknowledges that the other Party (“Other Party”) or its affiliates may currently or in the future be developing information internally, or receiving information from other parties that may be similar to such Party’s products and services. Accordingly, nothing in this Agreement will be construed as a representation or inference that a Party will not develop products or services, or have products or services developed for it that, without violation of this Agreement, compete with the products, services or systems offered by the Other Party.

5. Scope and Term of Agreement. This Agreement pertains to all Confidential Information that is disclosed or otherwise made available by the Disclosing Party to the Receiving Party in connection with the Potential Transaction, whether prior to or during the term of this Agreement. The term of this Agreement shall commence as of the Effective Date set forth below and shall continue for a period of twelve (12) months thereafter unless earlier terminated by either Party upon three (3) days’ prior notice to the other Party. If the Parties execute a separate agreement that expressly references this Agreement for the purpose of governing the disclosure and use of Confidential Information, then this Agreement shall remain effective for the term of such separate agreement or as otherwise stated therein. Regardless of any expiration or termination of this Agreement, the Parties shall, thereafter, continue to be bound by the terms of this Agreement with respect to all Confidential Information disclosed during the term hereof until the date that is two (2) years after the date hereof.

6. Ownership & Return of Confidential Information. The Receiving Party agrees that, as between the Parties, the Disclosing Party is and shall remain the exclusive owner of the Confidential Information that it discloses to the Receiving Party hereunder (including all intellectual property rights therein) and all copies thereof. No license or conveyance of any such rights to the Receiving Party is granted or implied under this Agreement or by any disclosure hereunder, except for the limited right to use such Confidential Information for the Potential Transaction during the term of this Agreement. Immediately upon the written request by the Disclosing Party at any time, the Receiving Party will return to the Disclosing Party all such Confidential Information and all documents or media containing any such Confidential Information and all copies or extracts thereof, save that where such Confidential Information is a form incapable of return or has been copied or transcribed into another document, it shall be destroyed or erased, as appropriate. Notwithstanding the foregoing the Receiving Party will have the right to retain Confidential Information received from the Disclosing Party (i) to the extent the Receiving Party of such Confidential Information is required to comply with bona fide document retention policies or any minutes of (or materials distributed at) any meeting of the Receiving Party’s or any of its representative’s respective boards of directors, or to those of a duly appointed committee of such a board to the extent that such minutes contain or reflect any such Confidential Information, (ii) to the extent that any person to whom such Confidential Information has been provided (including any of the Receiving Party’s Personnel) is required to retain any such Confidential Information by any applicable law, rule or regulation (including any audit or professional requirements) or by any competent judicial, governmental, supervisory or regulatory body including any such law, rule or regulatory authority applicable to a Receiving Party or its affiliates pursuant to or in connection with its or their debt financing arrangements, or (iii) to the extent the Confidential Information is contained in any analyses, studies, compilations and other materials derived from Confidential Information received hereunder by the Receiving party, and any such retained Confidential Information will continue to be held subject to the terms of this Agreement.

7. No Commitment or Restriction. Nothing set forth in this Agreement (i) obligates either Party to enter into a business transaction or any further agreement with the other Party or (ii) prohibits either Party from conducting discussions and negotiations with any third party that are similar to those referenced herein. This Agreement does not require a Disclosing Party to disclose any Confidential Information to a Receiving Party, or a Receiving Party to accept any Confidential Information from a Disclosing Party.

8. Warranties. Each Party warrants that it has the right to disclose the Confidential Information which it discloses or otherwise makes available to the Receiving Party hereunder. THE PARTIES MAKE NO OTHER WARRANTIES WITH RESPECT TO THE CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION AND HEREBY DISCLAIM ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY WARRANTY REGARDING THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF ANY CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION DISCLOSED.

9. Assignment. This Agreement shall be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the Parties hereto and their respective successors and assigns. Each Party reserves the right to assign any or all of its rights, powers, and privileges under this Agreement, including the right to enforce all of the terms of this Agreement, to successors of such Party or any person who acquires a majority of the outstanding stock or all or substantially all of the assets of such Party (including any or all of its subsidiaries). Except as provided in the immediately preceding sentence neither party hereto may assign or otherwise delegate its obligations or duties under this Agreement to any other person without the prior written consent of other Party, provided that a Party may assign this Agreement to any affiliate or in connection with a merger, stock sale or sale of substantially all of the assets of the Party to which this Agreement relates. Any assignment in violation of this Agreement shall be void ab initio. No permitted assignment shall relieve a Party of its obligations hereunder with respect to Confidential Information disclosed to such Party prior to the assignment.



10. Miscellaneous. (a) This Agreement supersedes all prior agreements, written or oral, between the Parties relating to the subject matter of this Agreement. This Agreement may not be modified, changed or discharged, in whole or in part, except by an agreement in writing signed by the Parties; (b) This Agreement does not constitute a commitment or an obligation on the part of either Party to enter into a potential transaction or any binding contractual agreement of the Parties; (c) This Agreement shall be governed by, construed and enforce in accordance with the laws of the State of Ohio as applicable to agreements executed in and to be wholly performed within such State (“Territory”). Any litigation or dispute regarding this Agreement will be resolved in the federal or state courts of competent jurisdiction located in the Territory; (d) the Receiving Party agrees that any breach of this Agreement may cause the Disclosing Party substantial and irreparable damages which and, therefore, in the event of any such breach or threatened breach, in addition to other remedies which may be available, the Disclosing Party shall have the right to seek specific performance and other injunctive and equitable relief without the requirement of posting a bond or other security. Such remedy shall not be deemed to be the exclusive remedy for any breach of this Agreement, but shall be in addition to all other remedies available at law or equity.; (e) The delay or failure by the Disclosing Party to exercise any right under this Agreement or require performance by the Receiving Party of any provision of this Agreement shall in no way constitute a waiver of such right or requirement; (f) The provisions of this Agreement shall be deemed severable and the invalidity or unenforceability of any one or more of such provisions shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any of the other provisions.