In 1969, CREEM was launched in Detroit as a raw, unfiltered, unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll magazine, and ushered in a new era of raucous, participatory journalism.
For two decades, the mag broke barriers, rattled cages, and connected people to music in a way that has never been replicated.
After a cool 33-year hiatus, CREEM has once again risen from the ashes to move the focus of music journalism back where it belongs — on the fans. As much as we love musicians, we don’t care for their publicists. We don’t work for them, we work for you. And when was the last time you had any fun reading about music?
CREEM 101
In the beginning:
1969-1973
by Jaan Uhelszki
THE GOLDEN YEARS:
1973-1978
by Brad Tolinski
THE NEW WAVE:
1979-1986
by Susan Whitall
READ THE ENTIRE CREEM ARCHIVE
