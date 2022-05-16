Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
In 1969, CREEM was launched in Detroit as a raw, unfiltered, unapologetic rock ‘n’ roll magazine, and ushered in a new era of raucous, participatory journalism.

For two decades, the mag broke barriers, rattled cages, and connected people to music in a way that has never been replicated.

After a cool 33-year hiatus, CREEM has once again risen from the ashes to move the focus of music journalism back where it belongs — on the fans. As much as we love musicians, we don’t care for their publicists. We don’t work for them, we work for you. And when was the last time you had any fun reading about music?

DotWhack

CREEM 101

Dave Marsh in front of a poster of Mick Jagger

In the beginning:
1969-1973

by Jaan Uhelszki

Jaan and Lester

THE GOLDEN YEARS:
1973-1978

by Brad Tolinski

Susan Whitall in the CREEM office

THE NEW WAVE:
1979-1986

by Susan Whitall

READ THE ENTIRE CREEM ARCHIVE

