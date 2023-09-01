In one of the greenrooms at Baltimore’s Ottobar, a music venue in Charles Village, the walls are covered in doodles of the...erm...male anatomy. So much so that the employees refer to it warmly as the “dick room.” On an overcast, muggy day in July, I stand in this room with iconic Baltimorean Justice Tripp—the creative force behind hardcore mainstays Trapped Under Ice and the more inscrutable Angel Du$t—while we wait for our photographer to set up for the big shoot.

We discuss the doodles, choosing our favorites and discussing the artists’ “creative choices.” Justice likes one stylized with a human torso on the shaft, pointing out the artist’s anatomical knowledge of human musculature. It’s clear he knows a lot about it too, naming the muscles on this cartoon dick as he stands there a bit hulking himself in his Gold’s Gym tank top. When I ask him later about his fitness habits, he launches into an anecdote about some shady Russians his mom took in when he was growing up.

“They were gnarly, like, Russian criminals, but they would kind of look out for me, like a big-brother-type thing,” he explains. “When I’d get bullied I would have, like, two steroid drug-addicted Russians with crazy tattoos [looking out for me]. They made me start lifting weights when I got older, like ‘You do this now. You lift weight.’ ‘No, I don’t, man. I skateboard.’ ‘No, you lift weight. You are man now.’”

This is only the tip of the iceberg with this guy, I’d come to find out over the afternoon I spent with him. When my editor assigned me this story on “tall drink of water” (his description, not mine) Justice Tripp, I latched onto it as a way to connect myself with my new surroundings. Angel Du$t were putting out a new record called Brand New Soul, and Justice had recently moved back to the Baltimore area after a stint in L.A. I too recently relocated to Baltimore at the mercy of NYC’s punishing cost of living after nearly a decade there, and admittedly, I had the scaries. When I told people in New York that I was moving to Baltimore, they would make a face and ask why. I was looking for answers.