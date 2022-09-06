Archers of Loaf exploded out of the Chapel Hill, NC DIY music scene almost immediately after their first single, “South Carolina,” arrived in 1992. But it was their first record, Icky Mettle, that set the bar: singer Eric Bachmann’s gritty vocals, the band’s lo-fi, math-y noise predicted the trajectory of indie rock in the ‘90s.



Since their break-up in 1998 (in its initial run, the band only existed for seven years–1991 to 1998), Bachmann has pursued a series of solo projects under the monikers Barry Black, Crooked Fingers, and under his own name. In 2011, Archers of Loaf reunited, and in October 2022, will release their first record 24 years: Reason in Decline.



Below, Bachmann tells CREEM all about getting the band back together, those early Chapel Hill days, and, well, drugs.