1997

What You Need to Know

With “Bittersweet Symphony,” Richard Ashcroft and the Verve gave the ’90s one of its best songs, and the Rolling Stones their biggest hit since 1971’s ode to racism “Brown Sugar.” The reader is probably familiar with the basic facts—that, because of the song’s use of sampled strings from “The Last Time,” the Stones’ management demanded (and got) all royalties from the Verve’s international smash. The reader may not be aware that in 2018, Jagger and Richards returned all rights to Richard Ashcroft. Presumably because the Stones aren’t complete monsters and/or Mick Jagger finally ran out of things to buy.

Third wave of ska, second wave of emo: So many waves! If art isn’t written about by the same sort of people who either carry water for American foreign policy or continue to put Eric Clapton on their magazine covers well into the 1980s, does that art even exist??? Apparently not. So, despite a clear continuity from 2-tone Specials, Selector, et al. to the late-’80s/early-’90s output of Moon Ska Records to the Mighty Mighty Bosstones...it’s a ska revival! And despite the uninterrupted evolution/devolution of “emo,” from mid-’80s cry-daddies like Rites of Spring to mid-’90s heartland sighers such as Promise Ring, it’s a “second” wave of emo. Anyway, 1997 was a banner year for Save Ferris, the Bosstones, and the Get Up Kids. If you want to consider any of those acts historical pivot points akin to Hannibal crossing the Alps, you are free to do so.

Otherwise, as far as 1997 goes, Biggie Smalls was killed, Korn began the reign of nü-metal, and Blink-182 either breathed life into—or sucked the remaining life out of—pop punk, depending on whom you ask. Any way you look at it, 1997 was a lot like staying up so late, on so many drugs, that the hangover kicks in before you pass out. On the plus side, both Radiohead and Missy Elliott put out albums that were so good/important that they make Hannibal and his intrepid pachyderms look like the Knack.