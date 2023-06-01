We don’t know exactly when people first started making music, but we do know we’ve been going at it for a very long time. Some archaeologists think the sounds that would eventually and regrettably become “Nookie” emerged in a sort of order: singing first, followed by clapping, and then foot stomping. Around 60,000 years ago, someone even realized they were more of a bone-flute kinda guy (literally flutes made from animal bones). Because humans were self-aware before making music, and we’re famously judgy, I’m sure people had opinions about this. Oh, he likes the bone flute? What an asshole. Meanwhile, the sensitive types may have bonded with other arty cave people over their love of hitting two rocks together.

We are not the only animal to get emotional over music— studies have shown that music elicits different emotional responses in pigs, depending on the tune. But of all God’s creatures, we are the only ones to ask: What does my favorite genre of music say about me?

We use our taste in music to know ourselves, and we try to use taste to get to know other people, too. Sometimes these preferences mysteriously morph into an aesthetic. For example, once I was just a girl listening to sad music. Now “sad girl music” is a thing—so much of a thing that artists like SZA have tried to distance themselves from the label, while Spotify makes a “sad girl starter pack” playlist. Emotional music created by women—from Phoebe Bridgers to Billie Eilish to Mitski—has been packaged into a trending, overarching social phenomenon, with ensuing think pieces investigating why now?

Are we just one giant, incredibly sad nation? Attempts to group together fans of these artists (also the “sad girls,” I guess) as one monolith—or maybe a marketing demographic—are complicated by a scientific reality. Sad music is more a vibe than anything else. And it’s that aesthetic experience that many are drawn to, more than that we all share a profound, collective bummer attitude and a penchant for wearing all black.