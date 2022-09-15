PART I

To the artists of Tucson, Arizona and Southern Arizona/Sonora County in general: I’m sorry. I hope that discussing your scene’s many virtues doesn’t eventually result in you all sleeping on the streets outside the condos where your ancestral punk houses once stood.



For over a decade—since I first visited my late mother in the retired biker, handmade jewelry maker, libertarian standup comedian haven of Bisbee, Arizona, and looked up Francis Harold & the Holograms on MySpace—I’ve believed that the larger Tucson area is an unsung paradise for music. If the average summer temperature of 102 degrees (a heat incommensurate with most representations of heaven) discourages the poseuric riff raff, all the better. That said, throwing an annual music festival as infectiously joyous as the one Tucson throws the first week of every September isn’t exactly an effective “Keep Out” sign. (Nor, as we will discuss, is it intended to be.)



Named after the Hotel Congress/Club Congress that housed it in 2005, HOCO Fest was partially founded to mark the 20th anniversary of the venue side of the building; partially to salvage the hotel’s consistently slow Labor Day weekend, and mostly to celebrate a vision of the area’s arts community, what the fest’s founder David Slutes calls “uncompromising and… aspirational.”

Photo by Jeaninne Kaufer A literal representation of "good vibes."