Several of my cohorts theorize that 1971 was the year for rock. You had the Stones’ Sticky Fingers, Sabbath’s Master of Reality, Can’s Tago Mago, plus Faust, Ash Ra Tempel, and ZZ Top all plopped upon the earth with debuts. Prog was in extremely innovative, yet-to-be-for-fatsos form (Van der Graaf, Mahavishnu), and proto-metal was in full swing (see Hawkwind, Budgie, Leaf Hound, Sir Lord Baltimore, and Dust checking in with blasters). Surely something was hiding in a closet that year, and perhaps the greatest find came for me in 2000 when I spotted a CD comp of proto-metal someone recommended called Downer Rock Genocide, sitting on a rack with its ridiculous, textless cover depicting a guy in a shell of a bomb-squad suit walking around.

How could such a brain-frying band have nothing but one live track in the universe?

The singular live entry “Street” from some band called Egor was taken from a 1971,100-edition private press comp of East London bands called Oddsocks. The song begins with 30 seconds of a craggly air-raid siren, followed by a skull-splitting shard of feedback that makes the VU’s “I Heard Her Call My Name” break sound like Enya. It flipped my wig. Here was a blistering boogie bomb clearly hogging the oxygen of some Brit pub for eight minutes of live, boombox-fi insanity. Searing riffs, oven-mitt-handled solos, cunning deadpan sneer vocals, and rampaging rhythm; Sabbath-like doom but without any lyrical invocations of demons at the foot of one’s bed. As far as Egor went, that lone live cut was the only trace of them anywhere. How could such a brain-frying band have nothing but one live track in the universe? Not even demos? It seemed sorta shocking to trawl the net for 20 years and come up with zero info, barely a photo to boot.