I’ve been a touring musician for 22 years, which is about 20 years too long to do such a thing to yourself. I’m essentially a trucker who performs every night for 45 minutes, then hits the gas station for dinner. It’s not the worst way to live. I’ve learned a lot in my time out there, but no amount of therapy can save me now. Which is why, when I got the call for a tour manager/guitarist position for an artist friend of mine opening for Korn (through various C-market stadiums), I thought, “Yes, this seems like a sensibly psychotic, easy decision.”



During a post-pandemic meltdown earlier in 2022 I had decided I would never tour again, but this lifestyle has its demonic ways of pulling you back in. Obviously I was going on tour with Korn, Evanescence, and P.O.D. to get that nü-metal bag. (Yes, sometimes as a musician you do, in fact, get paid.)



If anything, touring has turned me into a professional problem-solver. As I looked at the budget, I considered my artist friend’s dwindling tour support from her soon-to-be-defunct label—killed off by the pandemic’s destruction of the industry—and all the travel expenses over the course of a three-week tour. In these impossible times for an artist to make a profit on tour, I could think of only one guitar rig that made sense. This was not an answer that was found on Gearslutz or a Reddit forum for touring on a budget. It was beamed down to me by a lifetime of deep riffs, cutting corners, and robbing every service station I’ve ever stopped at on tour for the past two decades. I knew what had to be done.

The Goal: Achieve the nastiest guitar tone worthy of a nü-metal stadium tour without paying a single cent and barely lifting a finger. Why? Because being a touring musician has turned me into a crazy person (and I hate loading the van).



The Rig: Every weak riff poser knows that the only way to save themselves from not sounding like a total hack is to plug in a Metal Zone MT-2 pedal and start chugging. Somehow, in 1991, Boss created the perfect affordable distortion pedal (roughly $50 used in 2023), arriving at a pivotal moment in heavy metal guitar playing, when a feverish and feral underground was heating up the arms race for maximum gain and ever more disgustingly hostile tones. What guitarist weaned on the precision chug of James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, mind blown by the new death metal sounds coming out of Florida and Sweden, would not want to enter the Metal Zone? I was there, a ’90s kid in my basement, in the zone, and like so many other real ones I would never forget the sizzling, greasy assault of the MT-2. This nü-metal stadium tour ahead of me called for nothing less.



Stadium tours require you to bring your own amp. Usually, this means massive guitar cabs lugged by roadies (which we didn’t have), or at the very least a combo amp in the range of thousands of dollars (which is whack and I simply refuse to pay). Now, I must admit, adding a tweed Fender Blues Junior to my rig—sitting a foot and a half tall, it’s a one-speaker amp mostly meant for dads at home refining their B.B. King vibrato—was unplanned. Some might say it was God’s Plan. As I reached out to friends in the first city of our tour in an attempt to “borrow from a punk,” it was literally my only option. I could make it work.