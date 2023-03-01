Juanita and I were never meant to be. But everyone’s got to start somewhere. And for me, it was a punctilious pixie in a hip-hugging black vinyl miniskirt, white vinyl belt, and puffy-sleeved orange blouse, topped by a short, sharply off-axis, but firmly on-trend haircut. The Twiggy of East End Avenue—if that It Girl, Swinging London’s “Face of 1966,” had been extremely short and profoundly methodical. If Juanita never expressed a shred of affection, she was reliably polite. And we certainly overlapped in our pop fascinations (at a time when I thought pop the only fascination there could possibly be). I picked up my favorite jacket—a gray-green tweedy thing, four buttons high, with a slanted extra side pocket—on Carnaby Street during a family excursion to Blighty in 1966. And my go-to shirt—as both a 12-year-old rhythm guitarist in the school’s only rock band and as a 400-year-old bloviator on rock podcasts—has always been John Lennon-inspired polka-dot. On paper, Juanita and I were not a bad match.

Which is why I invited her to the Beatles.

Juanita was my first girlfriend. It had nothing to do with love or, practically speaking, sex. It had everything to do with status. This was eighth grade. Though you might be happy to spend most of your time with the boys (even inviting them to trail you on dates with Juanita), there had to be a girl in there somewhere. I didn’t bother to think of her as someone I might get to know or have fun with—a person, in other words. Which is maybe why I found her so boring. But for a boy who thought football was even more boring than his girlfriend, she was a solemn duty. Juanita proved I could get a girl (whatever “get” meant—not “fuck,” that’s for sure, not in any eighth grade I knew, but it wasn’t even “make out with” or “feel up,” unless you were Nick Fontaine, who, unfiltered cig dancing across peach-fuzzed lips, would regale us with tales of what he did to the prematurely magnificent Maria Mendoza, and she to him). Above all, Juanita proved to my peers that I wasn’t gay (unlike, it would turn out, Nick Fontaine).