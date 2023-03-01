There are two types of people in the world, or at least in New York City: those of us who enjoy getting home as the sun rises, and those who eventually find themselves ballooning with existential dread and remorse over it (“What am I doing with my life?”). Cen, the 28-year-old bassist and vocalist of emerging Hudson Valley shoegaze band Soul Blind, falls firmly in the former camp: He knows the bodega will be open when he stops by on his way home—bleary-eyed and haggard—for his bacon egg & cheese while all the fresh-faced nine-to-fivers begin their day.

Cen (who, like Cher, only goes by his first name) and 26-year-old guitarist Finn Lovell both moved to New York City in the past two or three years—drummer Steve Hurley and guitarist Justin Sarica still live upstate—and have really taken to the whole “city that never sleeps” mythos. They are regulars at the outer boroughs’ best down-and-dirty techno joints like Basement, Paragon, and Bossa Nova Civic Club, drawn by the pounding beats, the colorful characters, and a car-free existence that allows for all-hours raging: “[The Hudson Valley] didn’t facilitate anything like this. The nature of staying out till five or six is kind of hard when you live that far away and gotta drive home,” Cen explains. “I feel like this is definitely a kind of music where you have to be there and feel it more so than just, I don’t know, kicking it at home.”

While discussing an interview with the band, they suggested “a night on the town with Soul Blind.” Seemed easy enough—I’d lived in NYC for nearly a decade, deeply involved in the city’s nightlife both as an employee and active participant, and these guys just got here! Plus, I had spent the better part of the summer testing my stamina with a few über-late nights at some of the world’s most famous clubs in Berlin, returning to the States in September an insufferable caricature of my former self, pretentiously pointing out NYC nightlife’s many inferiorities. All this to say I was no stranger to indulging in the occasional all-night bender. I’d breeze through this. They wouldn’t know what hit them.

On the other hand, as far as worthy opponents go, Soul Blind aren’t exactly not foreboding. Cen and Finn are still twentysomethings, after all, not yet aware of the physical limitations that present themselves after 30. I might be laid up for a few days after this; surely they’d spring out of bed fresh as daisies the following morning (afternoon?). And with the band’s rising popularity, they’d been on a heavy touring schedule for several months on the release of their latest record, Feel It All Around, which presents a very solid intro of a Koi No Yokan-era Deftones sound for fresh ears, or a nostalgically appealing reinterpretation for those of us old enough to remember. They just got back from touring Europe, for chrissakes. Sure, they might be exhausted, but they’d spent weeks training for this very moment.