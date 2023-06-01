“But I can’t wait in line, I’m not wearing pants!” one girl says to the bouncer on North 6th Street on the sidewalk outside Music Hall of Williamsburg. I look over, and she’s not lying— her legs are bare in a tiny miniskirt beneath a black puffer jacket and some chunky platform boots, which appears to be the uniform of this evening. Just as the bouncer opens his mouth to say something I can only imagine will amount to “Your wardrobe choices don’t preclude you from waiting in the line,” someone else does it for him: A faceless voice calls out, “None of us are wearing pants! Back of the line.”

Welcome to the Heaven by Marc Jacobs postNYFW party, featuring special guests Deftones. Marc Jacobs, of course, was a major player of ’90s and ’00s fashion, known for intersecting grunge and preppy aesthetics as a pioneer of streetwear. In his early career, he designed a 1992 grunge collection for Perry Ellis that was never produced, and when he sent his commercially appropriated striped T-shirts and silk plaid button-ups to Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, they later declared in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily: “We burned it. We were punkers—we didn’t like that kind of thing.”

Despite Cobain and Love’s ire, Jacobs went on to start his own line, and everyone else loved his high-market take on grunge fashion. His shows became star-studded affairs, the audience often including stars like Kim Gordon and Vincent Gallo. This new Heaven line is directly marketed to Gen-Z, launching in 2020 to intersect with the generation’s tastes for ’90s and early-aughts fashion—what I tend to describe as the “I’m the coolest alien” aesthetic, wherein hot people wear ugly clothes and the effect is very chic.

The Deftones party celebrated the brand’s newest collection, which lit up the cybersphere that same week with an ad campaign featuring what Variety called a “generation-spanning hodgepodge crew of Gen Z internet stars, Dimes Square micro-celebrities, and bold-faced stars like Michael Imperioli.” It leans into that Y2K aesthetic you would find on a carefully curated Depop store, rife with mesh mock turtlenecks, distressed baby tees, and platform shoes one might wear if they lived in the Matrix. Or actually wear if they want to seem like they would live in the Matrix, while they’re stomping around Dimes Square.