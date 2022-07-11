What if Backstreet Boys had, like, you know, RIFFS? I mean, no one’s gonna deny that “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” smokes and is the No. 1 kinda-ironic-but-actually-not-at-all karaoke song for guys with sparrow and nautical star tattoos. Regardless, if they did have riffs, and a couple two-three bangers, then maybe their shows would vaguely resemble spring 2022’s super-sold-out megatour with Turnstile, Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult. There’s a reason so many tickets flew out the door—seeing a Turnstile show is a cathartic experience, one where you become one with the collective groove. Plus, we haven’t seen a frenzy for a tour like this since No Strings Attached. ⁠That shit’s larger than life. And so are these photos from the tour, courtesy Angela Owens, taken at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C.—CREEM Staff