Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

VMP Rock track albums

VINYL ME, PLEASE

Every VMP Rock subscription is paired with America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine. Get the stories behind the music and discover new albums to grow your collection. Because what else are you going to leave your kids?

VMP Rock subscribers receive:

A free month of access to the CREEM digital archive (3/6/12-month VMP plans only)
A free print issue of CREEM (12-month VMP plan only)
25% off an annual print subscription (12-month VMP plan only)

Unlock CREEM

VMP Rock subscribers, use the email address associated with your account to log in for your free trial. Everyone else, please sign up!

EXPLORE THE ARCHIVE

Read the original CREEM features, reviews, and interviews around the albums in your VMP Rock subscription.

ZZ Top in CREEM 1980

Review of Iggy Pop's Raw Power in CREEM 1973

Iggy Pop on the cover of CREEM 1974

Industry Plants, 2022

ZZ Top in CREEM 1976

Lester Bangs on Iggy Pop, 1974

Lester Bangs on Iggy Pop, 1974
Flip through of the new CREEM magazine

CREEM is Risen

In 1969, CREEM was born in Detroit as a raw, unfiltered, unapologetic music rag. Now we’re back to reclaim our mantle as America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine.

Learn More

VMP x CREEM

TURN IT UP

CREEM is teaming up with Vinyl Me, Please to announce their latest subscription track: VMP Rock. Sign up now to get an essential and collectible classic rock album package delivered monthly.

Learn More