VINYL ME, PLEASE

Every VMP Rock subscription is paired with America’s only rock ‘n’ roll magazine. Get the stories behind the music and discover new albums to grow your collection. Because what else are you going to leave your kids?

VMP Rock subscribers receive:

A free month of access to the CREEM digital archive (3/6/12-month VMP plans only)

A free print issue of CREEM (12-month VMP plan only)

25% off an annual print subscription (12-month VMP plan only)