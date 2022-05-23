Creem Magazine, back in a bundle of gloriousness
CartSUBSCRIBE
CartClose
Subscribe
Account Log In

NAME: Adam Klopp and the Kloppers.

AGE: 13 in dog years.

FROM: Salt Lake Synthy.

OCCUPATION: T-shirt salesman. Professional venue-percentage-for-merch hider.

HOBBIES: Rolling around in the muck, polishing my patch cords, sniffing around for snacks.

LAST BOOK YOU READ: Triggered by Donald Trump Jr., The Bell Jar.

LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: I read Triggered by Donald Trump Jr. It was ok, but it was no The Bell Jar.

QUOTE: "He could parallel-park a tractor on Wall Street!"

PROFILE: Choir Boy is like every John Hughes soundtrack, including the John Candy ones, condensed into a single band—melodic, memorable, romantic, and bursting at the seams with drama. With references that range from The Church to The Cure, their latest release, Passive with Desire, is everything you could want from an '80s-inflected dream-pop. "Like the London 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony, but with more people pushing more white boxes around."

Always say “Boy Howdy!”

More Fresh Creem

Creatures of the Night

Black, Leather, Lace, and Fans With Knives

EXTRA CREEM

A Journey to the Center of the Universe

CREEMAINS

The Last British Man With Charisma

ROCK-A-RAMA

A Direct Descendant of 4Chan

View All Fresh

The creem magazine archive

Celebrate the library of infamy—read every page, from every issue.

CREEM cover December 1974

CREEM cover December 1977

CREEM cover April 1974

CREEM cover December 1973

CREEM cover June 1979

CREEM cover June 1973

CREEM cover October 1972

CREEM cover 1986

CREEM #01 coming Sept. 15

Subscribe to CREEM

CREEM Magazine is back. Because if you click on one more listicle, your soul might actually die.

reserve your copy of the first Issue

Thank you for shopping with us

Lester Bangs ‘Detroit Sucks’ Photo T-Shirt

$45

Fan Club Price: $36

CREEM ‘70s Logo T-Shirt in Cream front
CREEM ‘70s Logo T-Shirt in Cream back

CREEM ‘70s Logo T-Shirt

$45

Fan Club Price: $36

Original Boy Howdy! T-Shirt

$30

Fan Club Price: $24

CREEM Legacy Logo Fitted Tank
CREEM Legacy Logo Fitted Tank close up

CREEM Legacy Logo Fitted Tank

$35

Fan Club Price: $28

Shop Now

The Creem Newsletter

Exclusive words, pictures, videos, music, and other CREEMtaminated content all for free.