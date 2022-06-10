NAME: Riki.

AGE: ???????

FROM: Wherever my doggie is.

OCCUPATION: Just a link in the chains of love.

HOBBIES: Slinking, slithering, lurking, lurching, passing through walls, leaving no trace.

LAST BOOK YOU READ: The Bell Jar.

LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: Crackin’ open a Boy Howdy.

QUOTE: “There is no reality.”

PROFILE: Riki is a synth-pop sensualist, a song-and-dance polymath, and a Weimar Republic cabaret extravaganza (minus the whole Nazi thing). While firmly emblematic of the greats of the New Romantic era, Riki reveals much larger realms to cover within those worlds.

Always say “Boy Howdy!”