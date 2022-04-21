NAME: Finn, Cen, Justin, Steve.



AGE: 26, 28, 28, 25.



FROM: Hudson Valley, NY. Triangulated at the exact midpoint between Storm King, the Poughkeepsie Matchbook Romance Memorial Water Park, and a brewery, probably.



OCCUPATION: Cleric, Fighter, Magic User, Half-elf Thief.



HOBBIES: Writing fanfic based on Curve’s “Horror Head” video, collecting vintage fisheye lenses, rolling drunks as they leave Club Helsinki.



LAST BOOK YOU READ: Black Panther by Christopher Priest: The Complete Collection. The Bell Jar.



LAST ACCOMPLISHMENT: We built a combination botanical garden/pedalboard. It smells like jasmine.



QUOTE: “‘Pheurton Skeurto?’ More like Phuck-ton of Sickness-to!’”



PROFILE: Growing up in an undisclosed location within the wilds of Hudson Valley, Soul Blind were mesmerized by the ‘90s alt-rock played on local radio. Now, as full grown, heavy-vibe shoegazers, the band takes those influences—along with the spirit of the hardcore scene that has given Soul Blind so much support—and crafts a raucous and emotional soundtrack for kids just not enduring their adolescence. And everyone else.



